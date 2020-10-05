Moline man dies from single-vehicle accident

A 62-year-old man from Moline died from a single-vehicle accident on Sunday.

Around 1:15 p.m., Moline Police and Moline Fire responded to the 4700 block of 53rd Street where they located a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree. The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, it appears the man suffered a medical emergency before leaving the roadway.

The name of the accident victim is being held by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2140.