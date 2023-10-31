A 32-year-old Moline man faces multiple charges after police allege he was driving drunk and kicked an officer during an incident on Saturday.

Elijah Brown faces felony charges of aggravated battery and aggravated DUI (fifth offense,) along with misdemeanor charges of DUI and driving on a revoked license; as well as citations of operating an uninsured vehicle, improper traffic lane usage and disregarding a traffic-control device, court records show.

Elijah Brown (Rock Island County Jail)

In arrest affidavits, police allege Brown drove a red Chrysler Town and Country minivan on 6th Avenue in Moline “at a time when the defendant was under the influence of alcohol.”

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges that Brown kicked an officer during the incident, according to court records.

Court records say Brown previously was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol “on four prior occasions in Rock Island County.”

Brown is set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14 in Rock Island County Court, court records show.