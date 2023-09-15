A 22-year-old Moline man was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday after the stabbing death of a 53-year-old man in November 2020, court records show.

After a bench trial, a judge found Xavier Camper guilty, court documents say. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 17 in Rock Island County Court.

Xavier Camper (Moline Police Department)

Moline Police who responded to an incident in the 400 block of 17th Avenue on Nov. 17, 2020, found suspect Xavier Camper covered in blood near 5th Street and 17th Avenue, police said earlier.

Officers found a victim, Kerry A. Dyer, whom police tried to help. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy performed by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson determined Dyer died of “multiple traumatic stab wounds,” police said.

Camper has been in custody in Rock Island County Jail.

The Moline Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office and the Moline Fire Department.