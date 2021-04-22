Moline man held on charges of sexual abuse with 2 victims younger than 12

An 18-year-old Moline man was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail in connection with charges of sexual abuse of two victims younger than 12.

Trenton Curtner faces two felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

On Oct. 13, 2020, the Davenport Police Department received a report about alleged sexual abuse, an arrest affidavit says. Police say Curtner had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 who is not related to him but lived in the same household.

Police say Curtner also had sexual contact with a second victim younger than 12. Both victims said intimate touching occurred.

In Iowa, second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years.

Curtner is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday in Scott County Court, where his bond will be set.