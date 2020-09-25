Moline man injured in rollover accident in rural Jo Daviess County

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of about a single-vehicle accident with injuries in rural Scales Mound just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

A tanker truck hauling water, driven by Benjamin E. Sparks, 67, of Moline, was traveling south on North Mill Creek Road just south of East Brandt Road when it veered to the right leaving the roadway. The truck went down a steep ditch causing it to overturn.

Sparks was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office.