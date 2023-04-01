A 35-year-old Moline man was injured in a Whiteside County crash early Saturday, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Interstate 88 at Mile Post 27 for a two-vehicle crash, the release says. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that a Toyota Camry driven by Dzago A. Kluyibo, of Moline, was headed west when he lost control of his vehicle and caused him to crash into a semi-truck-trailer that also was westbound.

Kluyibo was transported to CGH Hospital in Sterling for non-life threatening injuries, the release says. As a result of the investigation, Kluyibo was issued citations for improper lane usage and expired registration sticker pending a court appearance.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Lyndon/Prophetstown Fire Departments, Prophetstown EMS and Todd’s Tire & Auto Repair.