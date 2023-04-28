Cordero Harris, 34, of Moline, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

At the sentencing hearing in front of Chief United States District Judge Sara L. Darrow, the government proffered evidence that in January 2021 Harris sold heroin in both Iowa and Illinois. A search of his residence found multiple firearms near heroin. Harris’s fingerprints were on the weapons found at his residence. He was previously convicted of multiple offenses in state court. Harris has been in the custody of the United States Marshals Service since his arrest in January 2021.

Harris faced statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute heroin of at least five years and up to 20 years’ imprisonment; five years consecutive and up to life imprisonment for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for possession of a firearm as a felon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Moline Police Department; Bettendorf, Iowa Police Department; and the Illinois State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.

