Moline man sentenced on meth and firearm charges

A Moline man, Devon Allen McConnell, age 36, was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 18, by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 200 months (16 2/3 years) in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

McConnell was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. According to court documents, McConnell was identified by law enforcement when officers intercepted McConnell with 1.31 grams of ice methamphetamine and a loaded Taurus nine-millimeter firearm.

Devon Allen McConnell

In a post-Miranda interview, McConnell admitted he was on his way to meet with another person to the sell the methamphetamine in his possession. Further, McConnell admitted he possessed the firearm and carried it with him during drug deals. As a convicted felon, McConnell was unable to legally possess firearms and ammunition. McConnell pleaded guilty to these offenses on July 21, 2021.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department and the Moline Police Department investigated the case.