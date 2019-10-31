Moline man shot dead in Cedar Rapids

He was shot at a gas station in Cedar Rapids

A man from Moline died after being shot yesterday morning in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities say 27-year-old Reginald L. Ward, Jr. died early this morning.

He was shot at a gas station in Cedar Rapids. Ward’s body will be taken in for an autopsy.

Cedar Rapids police have not made an arrest in the case.

According to the news release, the preliminary investigation noticed a silver, possibly 4-door, vehicle leaving the scene westbound on 1st Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

