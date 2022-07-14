Casey will be at the bat Friday in Davenport, but the Moline man already has hit a home run.

On Friday night, July 15, at the end of the 1st inning at the River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park, (209 S. Gaines St., Davenport), Casey Wages will be honored during an on-the-field ceremony by players from both teams. In addition, a video about Casey will play on the video board during the ceremony.

Genesis Home Runs for Life honoree Casey Wages, of Moline, does an exercise as part of his rehabilitation routine at Genesis Physical Therapy and Wellness, in Bettendorf.

Wages of Moline has been working his way back to health since being severely injured in a workplace accident on June 18, 2021, according to a release from Genesis Health System.

The 54-year-old husband, father, and grandfather suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeding, and frontal lobe brain damage. He has also endured six surgeries to repair the multiple fractures to his left leg and ankle.

Lori Dryg, a Genesis LIFT Program speech therapist, nominated Wages for the Genesis Home Runs for Life award. LIFT (Learning Independence For Tomorrow) is a comprehensive rehabilitation program for patients with brain injuries.

“The best thing about Casey is that he is a fighter. We gave him the tools and the strategies to improve, and he did it. He just kept getting better one day at a time,” Dryg said in the Genesis release.

Lori Dryg, of Genesis Health System, greets Casey Wages, of Moline, before the start of his rehabilitation appointment at Genesis Physical Therapy and Wellness, in Bettendorf.

“When Casey first came to Genesis, he was in a very different place. He was very foggy, very not Casey,” his wife, Lisa Wages, said. “I never expected to work again. I thought I would have to stay home and care for him. I certainly didn’t expect him to drive again.”

After 10 months of mental and physical rehabilitation with the Genesis team, Casey can drive himself from Moline to Bettendorf for his regular therapy appointments, and Lisa is back to work, the Genesis release said.

“When I first got here, I was struggling. I couldn’t focus or complete tasks. It really frightened me,” Casey said. “The reason why I like this place so much is that they never got frustrated with me. They never gave up, and they never got mad. They just kept at it. Every time I was here, they kept at it and pounding it into my brain. I wouldn’t be where I am without the Genesis LIFT program.

Casey Wages, of Moline, does a leg exercise as part of his rehabilitation routine at Genesis Physical Therapy and Wellness, in Bettendorf.

He added, “I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone here at the Genesis Physical Therapy and Wellness in Bettendorf.”

For more information on the Genesis LIFT Program, click HERE.