Moline man warns of phone scam–and what you need to watch out for

Joe Robb, a Moline resident got a threatening phone call from scammers out to steal his personal information.

He had just returned home from a weekend getaway when he checked his answering machine.

“As we listened to the messages, one of them, was this voice. It was a female voice and she was really stern and firm, and threatening,” Robb said. “She said if you don’t contact us at this number, and she gave us the number, within two days, then you will have four-hundred and ninety something dollars taken out of your checking account.”

Detective Jon Leach from Moline Police Department says that scams targeting the elderly often try to pull at their target’s emotions.

“We’ve heard one in the past where it’d be some young person saying ‘grandma, grandpa,’ when they answer the phone,” Leach said. “Not really sure who they’re talking to and a lot of times, the grandparent will bite, and they say out the first name that they think. And that person will go along with that name.”

Leach said that even if the call you’re getting seems genuine, it’s best to always play it safe.

“If you’re going to get a call from a number that you don’t recognize, there are scams that are technically savvy,” Leach said. “So best rule of thumb is that if you don’t know the number, don’t answer. And if it’s important, they’ll leave a message.”

Robb says he didn’t fall for the scam. Instead he said that when he found the message, he contacted the police department and his bank to let them know about the scam call he received.