Moline man’s artworks featured in Geneseo studio

The Smith Studio and Gallery, in downtown Geneseo, will sponsor an exhibition of paintings by Brad Bisbey, of Moline, now through January.

This is an exhibition of 18 figurative paintings that show the female form at times of contemplation, or when being involved with their environments, a news release says.

Bisbey began drawing and painting at the age of 9 and decided early on to pursue a career in fine art … particularly painting. He graduated from St. Ambrose University with a bachelor’s degree in art.

He also studied with renowned portrait painter Daniel Greene in Chicago.

An oil painter for many years, Bisbey developed an allergy to oil paint and solvents and began to use acrylics.

Bisbey lives in the same house in Moline where he grew up.

Hours at the Smith Studio and Gallery are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.