Moline mayor delivers virtual State of the City address

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri gave the State of the City address Monday.

Like many things this past year, it happened virtually.

Mayor Acri says the city is in good standing despite the pandemic. She says the city stepped up to support small businesses to help keep their doors open with some state funding.

Law enforcement also was recognized for the social work partnership they started in August.

Acri says the city has many plans for the next year, including “improving the delivery of services, solving the red water issue, creating a 5-year budget with enhanced reporting to the residents. the recruitment of key staff, and the developing of a culture of customer service.”

Looking forward, Acri says one of the city’s main priorities is finishing the Illinois side of the I-74 bridge construction.

Acri’s challenger in next month’s mayoral election is reacting to the address.

Sangeetha Rayapati released a statement criticizing Moline’s increase in labor costs for snow and leaf removal and called Acri’s reference to strong employee relations as “double talk.”

Rayapati goes on to say “they have lowered taxes a bit, but they have spent recklessly on outsourced staffing and sent money to Chicago firms — not into the accounts of local businesses.”

Election Day is April 6. You can watch Acri’s State of the City address on the City of Moline’s YouTube page and Rayapati’s response on her Facebook page. Or below.

