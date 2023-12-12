It will be up to Moline’s mayor to fill a vacancy on the city council after the passing of an alderman last weekend.

Council members on Tuesday observed a moment of silence in honor of the late Pat O’Brien and put up black ribbon around his nameplate on a board.

Pat O’Brien (City of Moline)

O’Brien was elected to the Sixth Ward seat in 2021. The next election is 2025.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati has 60 days to appoint someone to serve the remainder of the term. The city council then has 30 days to approve or deny the appointment.

The mayor hasn’t indicated who that could be or when she’ll make the decision.