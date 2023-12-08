Moline’s second marijuana dispensary opened for business Friday morning, but a mistake from the city government means it can’t collect tax revenue from it until July 2024.

Our Quad Cities News attended the ribbon cutting for Revolution Dispensary, 4301 44th Ave., Moline. Friday morning, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati held a press conference on the issue of tax revenue from the business.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati (center) took part in the ribbon cutting for Revolution Dispensary, 4301 44th Ave., Moline, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Owner and CEO Charles Bolden said Friday’s ribbon cutting celebrated “the pinnacle of hard work” that led to the store opening.

“I am grateful for our partnership with the City of Moline and the Quad Cities Chamber,” Bolden said in a city release Friday. “Revolution Dispensary’s focus will remain on serving the needs of this community and will show our commitment to the vibrant spirit of Moline.”

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said she is very excited about the number of ribbon cuttings she’s been asked to attend in Moline this year.

“I am so pleased to be at another ribbon cutting for another new storefront,” she said. “The message is Moline is open for business.”

Illinois State Rep. Gregg Johnson, a former corrections officer, said in addition to celebrating the economic development win, having a store selling legal cannabis is a symbol of progress.

“Too many people had their lives destroyed for possession, I saw them when I was in corrections,” he said. “These were not violent or dangerous people and it created a lot of pain for their families.”