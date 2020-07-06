Moline mom working to add more diverse books to children’s classrooms

A Moline mom is working to get more diverse books in to children’s classrooms to help increase conversations about diversity.

Amanda Carter started a fundraiser to help purchase books that have characters of color and that are from black owned authors and black owner bookstores.

“Trying to find books that show races and characters, but also books that promote social justice and activism and that really embrace that community feel that it’s great that we’re all different, but we’re also very much the same,” Carter said.

The plan is to give the books to 30-40 schools around the Quad Cities.

“It’s important to have them displayed for children to see and not always do you want to focus on the fact that it shows diversity because you also want the content to be rich,” said Laura Dickey, a librarian for the Moline School District. “If they do see the front cover resemble them, they’re definitely more likely going to pick the book up and want to read it, which then instills their love of learning too.”

To donate to the fundraiser, you can contact Amanda Carter through her Facebook.