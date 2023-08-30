Now that COVID cases are less severe, fewer people are testing and they’re often testing at home. Those results are usually not reported to health departments and other groups, so monitoring sewage is an important way for municipalities to track Covid and other viruses.

The City of Moline is currently testing wastewater for signs of COVID, influenza and RSV. Lab workers in the treatment plant have been sending samples to collect data on the three viruses in the area. Results are posted and updated weekly by the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System.

According to the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System’s website, people who have COVID shed the virus at different levels of intensity and for varying lengths of time. Samples from wastewater treatment plants and other sources are subject to a variety of environmental impacts, including weather and industrial activity. That’s why experts focus on trends in the data. A significant increase over time could indicate cases are increasing in a certain area.

“What it provides is somewhat of a warning before levels can go up,” said Charles Brown, Moline Utilities lab manager. “The virus can be shed in the wastewater before you actually start seeing a rise in clinical cases.” He said these tests don’t cost the city any money and are critical for preparation of cold and flu season.

For more information on Moline’s plan for testing wastewater, click here.



