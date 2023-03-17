There was a moose on the loose in Moline this week, and the Moline Police Department reunited it with its owner Friday.

The department posted on Facebook Friday morning that the plush toy moose was found wandering near 12th Street and 6th Avenue and presumed it to be accidentally dropped by its owner.

Mr. Moosey after being reunited with its owner.

“So in our effort to serve and protect everyone, young and old, residents or visitor, living animal owner and plush animal lover, we want to reunite this moose with its rightful owner,” Moline police posted, including an email for the officer, and the plush was recognized by Sarah Pessein, who said the toy moose is her grandson’s.

She responded on Facebook with a photo, showing “Mr. Moosey” safely seat-belted in a car.

“Mr. Moosey is headed home. Thank you MPD for looking out for even the youngest of citizens,” she wrote, noting Mr. Moosey got left on their car roof by accident a few days ago.