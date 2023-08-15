The City of Moline is moving forward with plans to revitalize and renew the waterfront.

City leaders say the goal is to attract people traveling on the new I-74 bridge to visit the downtown area. The Moline City Council heard a proposal to renovate the area by adding a skate park, water spouts, zip lines and an area with stores, fire pits, interactive art and new homes.

Moline’s City Administrator says the city plans to begin the initial planning phases as early as September. For more information, click here.