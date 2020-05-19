Moline names Interim City Administrator

Martin Vanags is joining the City of Moline on May 27 as Interim City Administrator.

Mr. Vanags, originally from Rockford, has 30 years of city management and community development experience. He most recently served as President and CEO of Saratoga County Prosperity Parnership in Saratoga, New York. In the past, Mr. Vanags has held administrative positions in the Illinois communities of Crystal Lake and Deerfield.

Holding a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Northern Illinois University, Mr. Vanags is a certified Economic Developer and was named by Consultant Connect as one of the “Top 50 Economic Developers” in the United States.

Mr. Vanags was chosen by the City of Moline from a field of candidates provided by GovTempsUSA, a staffing firm based in Northbrook, Ill. that helps local governments fill short and long-term staffing needs.