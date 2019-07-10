Moline names new police chief

City of Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter announced Tuesday that the City Council confirmed her recommendation to appoint Darren Gault as the Moline Chief of Police at a Special Council meeting.

Gault brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience to the City of Moline. Gault is currently the Captain of the East Moline Police Department, where he has served in a number of positions since 1998.

From 2002 to 2005, Gault was a member of the QC Federal Gang Task Force. Gault’s education includes a Bachelor’s Degree from Coe College and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from St. Ambrose University. Gault is a 2017 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

He has been a resident of Moline since 1997.

Gault’s start date in Moline will be July 31.