Moline native Braden Frazelle was sworn in as an Augustana College police officer on Jan. 3, according to a news release.

Dean Wes Brooks swears in Officer Braden Frazelle Jan. 3. (Augustana College)

Friends and family gathered at Augustana’s Hamann Concert Hall in Bergendoff Hall for the swearing in by Vice President and Dean of Student Life Dr. Wes Brooks. Brooks commended Frazelle for his contributions to keeping Augustana a safe home away from home for students from all over the world.

“We take students’ sense of belonging and their feeling of being at home while on campus very seriously,” Brooks said. “Safety is a key part of a student’s experience, as well as faculty and staff. Braden’s hard work, passion for public service, and his ability to connect with our student body make him an ideal person to step into this important role.”

Brooks said Augustana Police Chief Tom Phillis’ leadership and the outstanding work of the entire public safety team have provided Frazelle with a terrific network of support.

Frazelle began serving the college as a public safety officer in March 2022. He was promoted to second shift lead safety officer in June 2023.

“I am proud to add Officer Frazelle as our next Augustana College police officer,” Phillis said. “Officer Frazelle has demonstrated leadership, dedication and a positive attitude that is crucial to being an effective police officer for the Augustana community.”

Frazelle will attend the Illinois Part-Time Police Academy in March. Once his training is complete, Augustana’s force will include two police officers and seven non-sworn public safety officers. Public safety officers respond to campus safety needs, manage traffic violations and other duties. They do not have arrest powers or carry a firearm.

This marks the 10-year anniversary of the Augustana Police Department, when the college elected to add sworn officers to its public safety office. The office manages all emergencies on campus and works closely with the Rock Island Police Department on criminal matters.

Prior to the launch of the department, the campus’ police needs were directed by the city police department.