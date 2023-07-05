A Moline native recently reenlisted in the U.S. Navy after completing coursework to become an aerographer’s mate.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfonso Cruz signed up for another tour of duty after completing the aerographer’s mate C-school course at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler on Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. The course lasted nine months long and once completed, sailors qualify as Navy meteorologists and oceanographers.

Alfonso Cruz (U.S. Navy)

Cruz joined the Navy four years ago and today serves as an aerographer’s mate. “I joined the Navy for the experiences that it offers,” he said. Cruz, who graduated from Moline High School in 2018, said he learned the importance of hard work as a child. “Growing up, I learned to never settle for a mediocre life,” he said.

The Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command leads and oversees over 2,500 military and civilian personnel worldwide who collect, process and use environmental information to help Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas make better decisions faster than their enemies. Navy equipment, people and decision-makers rely on the technical and tactical advice of Navy Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) members. Naval Oceanography covers a wide range of missions vital to supporting today’s Navy, including oceanography, hydrography, meteorology, climate science, geospatial information science, astrometry, Earth orientation and precise time. “The Navy supports national defense by protecting the seas from piracy,” said Cruz.

Cruz takes pride in his service in the military. “I am most proud of completing an eight-month deployment at sea,” he said. “Serving in the Navy is a commitment at a higher level.”