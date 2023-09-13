Moline native Darrion Jackson is flying high in his young career.

The 2021 Moline High graduate has worked the past two years for the U.S. Navy, and supports versatile missions while serving at the San Diego-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3. Jackson serves as an aircrew survival equipmentman.

“I joined the Navy to be a good role model for my five younger siblings,” he said in a Wednesday Navy release. Skills and values similar to those found in Moline are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

U.S. Navy Airman Darrion Jackson is a 2021 Moline High School alumnus (Navy Office of Community Outreach).

“My hometown taught me that it doesn’t matter where you came from, it just matters where you want to go,” Jackson said. “In high school, I saw a lot people who didn’t come from a lot and made something of themselves.”

These lessons have helped him serving with the Navy. Members of HSC 3 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy, able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines, the Navy release said.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft.

As a member of the Navy, Jackson is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy, the Navy said.

“The Navy is important to national defense because we are the first people that everyone calls on,” said Jackson. “When the Bonhomme Richard went up in flames, HSC 3 was the first one called in to help. This is true of the Navy in any situation.”

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department boats combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 12, 2020. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. (Photo by Lt. John J. Mike/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

A San Diego-based Navy sailor was accused of setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard, a blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Jackson and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is being an aircrew survival equipmentman because I get to help pilots and aircrew achieve their goal of carrying out the mission,” said Jackson. “When I am able to help pilots and aircrewmen achieve their mission, I feel like I’ve done what I came here for to help the Navy as a whole.”

As he and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy. “Serving in the Navy means protecting those that I care for the most,” said Jackson.

He said he’s grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible. “I would like to thank my mom and my siblings for always being supportive of me,” said Jackson. “When you think that the situation you are in is tough, just remember that there is sunlight at the end of the storm.”