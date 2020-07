Better Life Nutrition Center in Moline has closed down after 40 years of business. This decision came after owner Paul Bogosian decided to retire. Competition with internet sellers and COVID-19 economy troubles also played a factor into the store shutting down.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Bogosian. ” I’ve made a lot of personal friends from being here. Customers depend on us for knowledge and information. I’m going to miss that exchange with them, time spent with them, helping them.”