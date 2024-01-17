Beginning Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 9 a.m., Moline owner-occupied homeowners can sign up for the city’s latest home repair program.

The waiting list space is limited to 20 names, and you can sign up HERE. In the event additional funding is made available, the waiting list may be reopened.

The waiting list will be active (for input) on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. and will go inactive once all the slots are full.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) recently awarded the city of Moline a $1-million Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund Home Repair Program (HAFHR) grant.

This program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 establishing Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) to help homeowners who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 with certain housing related costs.

In early 2023, IHDA approved the continuum of HAF-eligible activities to include housing repair grants for homeowners negatively impacted, and housing insecure, as a result of the pandemic and unaddressed home repairs, according to a city release Wednesday.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund Home Repair Program (HAFHR) provides housing repair funding to homeowners facing pandemic-related challenges and housing insecurity. The program’s key purpose is to prevent displacement by funding essential home repairs, ensuring habitability, and addressing overcrowding issues.

HAFHR aims to enhance occupants’ health, support eligible homeowners in retaining their homes, offer grants to those affected by COVID-19 and unaddressed home repairs, preserve affordable housing, and invest in disadvantaged communities.

The HAFHR program is not a complete remodel of the home. The program cannot necessarily address all the homeowner’s concerns. The purpose of the HAFHR program is to address rehabilitation items concerning health and safety hazards, local code violations, accessibility needs, and other critical repairs necessary to prevent homeowner displacement.

“This grant provides an opportunity for Moline to reinvest in our existing aging housing stock, maintain healthy and safe housing as we continue to revitalize our neighborhoods,” said KJ Whitley, Moline Community Development Manager.

Moline was one of 16 applications awarded from a pool of 60 submittals. “This million-dollar award enhances the community revitalization road map Moline is creating.” said Whitley.

The main goals of the program are to:

• Improve the health and well-being of occupants

• Help eligible homeowners remain in their homes

• Make housing repair grants to eligible homeowners negatively impacted – and housing insecure – as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and unaddressed home repairs

• Preserve existing affordable housing stock

• Provide investment in disadvantaged communities

Waiting list

A “golden ticket” email along with an application link will be sent to those who successfully signed up on the waiting list. The Community Development staff will work with the names on the waiting list to begin the application process.

Eligible Households are:

• Financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, related to the COVID-19 pandemic (i.e, loss of job, reduced hours, business employment loss, etc.). Applicants will be required to execute an IHDA program attestation form.

• Household has income less than or equal to 150 percent of the area median income – which is $106,100 for two people and $132,600 for family of four.

• Own and occupy the property as the primary residence.

• Be current on mortgage payments OR not have a mortgage payment.

• Homeowners who received HAF housing assistance are eligible to apply.

Eligible properties

Eligible Properties are:

• Single-family home including Accessory Dwelling Unit: a small residence that shares a single-family lot with a larger, primary dwelling

• 2-to-4-unit residential building where owner lives in one unit (common areas and owner-occupied units are eligible)

• Manufactured home on a permanent foundation

• In all of the above, the homeowner owns the land, and the property is taxed as real estate.

• Condominium or Cooperative Units

Ineligible properties

Properties that would be ineligible are:

• No reverse mortgages

• No investment properties

• No properties with a home equity line of credit

• No ownership in trust or under a contract-for-deed

• No properties primarily used for business (more than 50% of the floor space is used for business)

$60K limit per house

The per unit construction cost limit is $60,000. Not all applicants will utilize the maximum dollar amount. Examples include but are not limited to the following:

• Addressing health, safety and code violations;

• Roofing, soffit/fascia/gutters, drainage and runoff management;

• Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems;

• Foundations, existing decks and existing porches;

• Modifications and improvements for accessibility to allow the elderly or disabled to age in place;

• Environmental modification and improvements;

• Other vital and necessary repairs specific to the home’s needs.

For more information, contact KJ Whitley, Community Development Manager, at housing@moline.il.us or 309-524-2044.