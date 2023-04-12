The Moline City Council has instructed the Public Works Department to offer free pickup of tree limbs and branches from residential areas at no charge to Moline residents for the next two weeks. Free pickup will be in effect until Wednesday, April 26.

Residents are asked to have debris placed next to the curb of their street or avenue; alley pickups will not be conducted. Residents should take care to not obstruct the sidewalk or street.

Debris does not need to be stacked or bundled, but should be organized as best as possible. Branches do not need to be cut to a certain length.

Uprooted tree balls and construction debris is not authorized; collection is for tree debris only.

It should be noted that regular yard waste pickup – grass clippings and leaves in bags – will still require a sticker after Friday, April 15.