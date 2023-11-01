Moline Parks and Recreation Department’s “Letters from Santa” program was so popular last year, they are once again placing one of Santa’s special mailboxes outside of Moline Public Works (3635 4th Avenue).

Kids around the QCA are invited to write their letters to Santa and Moline will make sure they get to the North Pole. You do not need to include a stamp on your letter but be sure to include your return address! Last year, Moline received over 300 letters in the program.

Letters may be dropped off starting today, Nov. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 30. Starting Monday, Dec. 4, the city will begin mailing Santa’s responses back to every child.