Moline officers given Valor Awards for rescuing woman from fire

Four Moline Police Officers were recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and given Valor Awards for their rescue of a woman from a residential fire.

Sergeant Derrick Cullison, and officers Joshua McManus, Andrew Compton and Cody Parmenter were presented with the awards by FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the heroic actions of these four officers, no lives were lost in an early morning arson fire that could easily have become a tragedy,” said Southwood. “Their efforts and sacrifice embody the true meaning of the police motto, ‘to protect and serve.'”

The four officers entered the burning residence to rescue the woman and, despite her reluctance and becoming combative, they were eventually able to get her out. Because they spent an extra amount of time in the home, they all suffered from smoke inhalation and were successfully treated at the hospital.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police was charted in 1963 and is the second largest State Lodge, representing over 34,000 active duty and retired police officers.