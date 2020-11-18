Moline Parks and Recreation hosts ‘The Power of Pickleball’ purse auction

Moline Parks and Recreation is hosting a designer purse auction to benefit its latest project.

Referred to as “The Power of Pickleball,” the online auction is open now until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

In addition to handbags, high-end wallets and clutches — both brand new and secondhand — are available for purchase.

Those interested in seeing the items in person are invited to check them out from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Moline Garden Center, located at 3450 5th Ave.

Face coverings are required, and capacity limits will be enforced.

All auction items won can be picked up in Moline or shipped.

Proceeds raised from the fundraiser will support the construction of a new Riverside Park Pickleball Complex.

Moline Parks and Recreation says the outdoor facility is scheduled to be built in 2021 and will contain eight courts, lights and parking.

Not interested in purchasing a purse but still want to make a contribution? Monetary donations are also being accepted here.

More information about Moline Parks and Recreation is here.