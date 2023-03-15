Moline Parks and Recreation is offering two ways to make this Easter eggstra special!

Kids eight and under can participate in a free egg hunt at Stephens Park. Egg-hunters can collect 20 empty eggs and bring them to event staff in exchange for a goodie bag, to help reduce plastic in landfills and help with future event costs. This event is free, but all children must register (no walk-ins allowed) by March 23 at 3:30 p.m. Siblings/households should register in the same section. The Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 1 at Stephens Park, located at 7th St. and 15th Ave., Moline. Times are as follows:

11:30 a.m. – Ages 2 and under (limited to 50 kids)

12:00 p.m. – Ages 3-8 (limited to 200 kids each)

To register, click here.

Can’t make the Easter Egg Hunt at Stephens Park? Moline Parks and Recreation can bring the egg hunt to you! Moline Parks and Recreation staff will deliver and scatter eggs in your front yard. All registered participants (ages 1-18) will receive 20 candy-filled eggs. When registering, please ensure you select the correct date for where the hunt will be taking place:

Tuesday, April 4 – East Moline

Wednesday, April 5 – Coal Valley

Thursday, April 6 – Moline

Delivery time is 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., rain or shine, and registration deadline is March 23 at 3:30 p.m. To register and for fees, click here.