Before you know it, Santa Claus will be coming to the QCA. Johnny wants a pair of skates, Susie wants a dolly and Nelly wants a storybook, but if they can’t make it out to visit with St. Nick in person, how can they let him know their wish lists?

Moline Parks and Recreation wants to help get your letters to the big man in red!

Letters to Santa may be mailed from a special mailbox at the Moline Public Works building through November 30. (photo: Brian Weckerly)

The Moline Public Works building has added a special mailbox outside the facility to collect letters addressed to Santa. Letters can be dropped off through November 30 so Santa can read and respond to each letter. Santa will have his helpers mail out responses starting December 5, so make sure to include your return address. The Moline Public Works building is located at 3635 4th Ave., Moline.

For more information about this and other programs offered by Moline Parks and Recreation, click here.

Happy holidays, and happy writing!