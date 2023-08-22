One park in Moline is under construction and if the city obtains funding, another one will undergo renovation next year.

Eric Griffith, Parks and Recreation director for the city of Moline gave Local 4 an update on construction at Riverside Aquatic Center. “General construction is going full force,” he said. “They have a lot of the concrete done for the lazy river and the splash area of the water slides. They’ve sandblasted the existing pool structure and they ran a lot of the electrical and piping underground. They’ve started installing shade structures on the new shared shelter. Half of the park and half of the swimming pool is over 50% done. They’ve done a lot of the demo, putting up new walls in the concession stand and the bathhouse. They are moving forward as fast as possible with this project.” Griffith says their goal is to have the water park open by Memorial Day weekend 2024.

Griffith said the department hopes to upgrade Green Valley Sports Complex next, and springtime weather was a factor that led to the decision. “We can’t predict the weather and in the springtime, we cancelled quite a few tournaments because of the field conditions.” However, there is a solution to soggy field conditions. “If you turf the infields, this gives us a much greater chance of being able to host a tournament,” said Griffith. “We struggle with our infields probably more than our outfields.” Green Valley Sports Complex is the city’s biggest park facility, except for the Aquatic Center. “We host anywhere from 16 to 20 tournaments a year and even just canceling one of them not only hurts revenue for the facility but also hurts hotel and motel tax hotel stays (and) families spending money there.”

The complex has eight softball fields, and the plan is to turf all of the outfields, essentially from the dirt all the way to the backstops and right next to the dugouts. The city is currently applying for a grant that will help pay for the upgrades, but the start of construction is still down the road. “If we were approved and city council said, ‘yes go for it,’ it wouldn’t be until second or third quarter in 2024,” said Griffith. The plan is to schedule construction around the softball complex’ schedule. “We don’t want to say, ‘hey sorry we’re going to be closed for construction’ and then they (a tournament) have to go somewhere else, so we’re going to do our best to accommodate those existing tournaments each year.”

Griffith says the project will do more than just upgrade the complex. “We want to continue to support our businesses in Moline and doing that by bringing in more tournaments and being able to support those small businesses and hotels in Moline. We want to keep pushing them to restaurants and fun things to do.”

The parks department is holding a public hearing to discuss the project on Thursday, August 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the Public Works conference room, located at 3635 Fourth Avenue in Moline. Griffith will show the same PowerPoint presentation that he gave to the City Council last week, as well as answer questions and take comments.

