The Quad Cities’ newest skatepark needs your input.

The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department is looking for input for concept designs for their new skatepark and is inviting the public to join them for a second design workshop. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street. It will be available online here for anyone who can’t attend in person.

