The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help to support one of their own in the fight of his life, for his life.

During an overnight shift in September, Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors found a tumor on his brain and later that day, he was transferred to the University of Iowa for treatment of the tumor. Bowden was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. Doctors continue to perform biopsies on the tumor as they work to diagnose the type of cancer and develop a treatment plan but neither of the current prognosis options are particularly great news.

Officer Bowden started work with the Moline Police Department in May of 2022. He previously served with the Silvis Police Department and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group before coming to Moline in May. He and his wife Aron, who is also a first responder as a 911 Telecommunicator at QComm 911, have two young sons. He has been off work since the end of September and will be away from his job for the foreseeable future as he makes trips to the University of Iowa and to The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota where he is pursuing a second opinion. As a result, the family is incurring travel expenses to and from hospitals, including overnight hotel stays.

Courtesy Moline Police Department

The Moline Police Department has established two fundraisers so the community can support Bowden and his fight against brain cancer. They’ve partnered with QC Customer Tees & More to create t-shirts and hoodies and a portion of every shirt sold will go directly to the family. Click here for more information or to order.

There’s also the Branden Bowden Benefit Fund at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. Donations can be dropped off at any branch, but please make sure it’s marked for the Branden Bowden Benefit. Donations can also be dropped off or mailed to the Moline Police Department, C/O Branden Bowden Benefit, 1640 Sixth Avenue, Moline, IL 61265