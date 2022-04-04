The city of Moline is planning a big birthday bash — in honor of its 150th anniversary — downtown from Aug. 22 to 29, 2022.

Founded in 1848, Moline developed along the banks of the Mississippi River, where waterpower was readily available for operating the area’s numerous mills. The city’s name derived from the French word “moulin,” meaning mill, and Moline was formally incorporated as a city by voters in 1872. It’s this anniversary that will be honored in the new slate of activities.

Blacksmith and inventor John Deere (1804-1886) moved his plow factory to Moline in 1848, and his company prospered, leading him to become Moline mayor from 1873 to 1875. Current Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati invites everyone to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial this August.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati in a new video on the 150th birthday plans.

“The weeklong party will include historical tours, interactive art exhibits and a celebration of all the diverse immigrant communities that make up our great city,” she says on a short video on a Facebook page for the party.

The main bash will be a street festival Thursday to Saturday, on River Drive between 12th and 15th streets, said Geoff Manis, Moline Centre Main Street manager.

They’re partnering with Hive Event Consulting to plan a lot of live music for the event, he said Monday. “We want to make sure this is as well-run and organized as anything the Quad Cities has seen.”

The birthday bash will be coordinated with the weekly Mercado on Fifth, which is Fridays on Fifth Avenue, west of 12th Street, Manis said.