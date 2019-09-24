Moline Police and Fire selling shirts to support local cancer survivors

The Moline Police Department and the Moline Fire Department are joining forces with QC Custom Tees to sell pink cancer awareness shirts as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

For each shirt sold, $5 will be donated to the Two Rivers YMCA Livestrong Program, a free program tailored to fit the needs of local adult cancer survivors who want to improve the quality of their lives before, during and after treatment.

The Two Rivers YMCA Livestrong Program is supported by donors and each purchase of a t-shirt helps cancer survivors in our community.

For more information and to order a shirt, click here.