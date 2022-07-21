On July 20, 2022 at 5:26 p.m., the Moline Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting a man with a gun.

Several callers reported he was near 54th Street Court going in between houses and cutting through yards, according to a Thursday release. Multiple police officers from both the Moline Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department converged on the neighborhood, established a perimeter and started searching for the suspect.

Shawn William Skinner (photo: Moline Police Department)

A detective with the Moline Police Special Investigative Group was in the 3200 block of 55th Street Court when he heard multiple shots fired. The detective observed the suspect in between two residences in the 3000 block of 55th Street Court walking with a black firearm in his left hand.

The detective ran towards the suspect and ordered him to the ground and took him into custody. The suspect was identified as Shawn W. Skinner, 50, of Moline. Police officers found five shell casings between residences in the 3000 block 55th Street Court and 3000 block 54th Street Drive.

Police recovered a black 9mm Springfield XDM handgun from the scene. No individuals or property were damaged during the incident.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed charges today against Skinner that included Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 felony), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 felony). Bond was set by the court at $20,000.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department during this incident. Approximately 16 police officers from the two agencies responded to this call. The scene was secure within minutes and the safety of the neighborhood was restored quickly.

The bravery and dedication to public safety by all the officers heading towards an armed subject is commendable, the release said.