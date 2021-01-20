Moline Police arrest man they were searching for after foot chase

Moline Police arrested a man they had been searching for after a domestic dispute on January 20, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

The Moline Police arrested a man involved in a domestic dispute after a short foot chase on Wednesday.

The man was wanted for stalking his girlfriend and ramming his car into hers earlier in the day. He originally got away from the police, but they were later able to locate him, thanks to a tip, at the Hardee’s on 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

He once again ran from police, but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

