Moline Police arrest two on drug charges

(From left to right) Eric Montelongo, 33, of West Liberty, Iowa; Juan A. Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of West Liberty, Iowa.

Moline Police arrested two men, Eric Montelongo, 33, and Juan A. Lopez-Hernandez, 29, both of West Liberty, Iowa, on drug charges on May 22.

The Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group were already in the 1200 block of 15th Street conducting an operation in relation to an ongoing narcotics investigation when the two suspects pulled up in a dark colored 2014 Dodge Charger to conduct a drug transaction.

The men were detained and searched. Police found cocaine on them. A search of the car turned up more drugs, an AK-47 and over $1,000 cash in the car. A total of 41 grams of cocaine was found during the searches.

Montelongo and Lopez-Hernandez were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. They are being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond each.

Anyone with information about this narcotics investigation are asked to contact the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at (309) 524-2131, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500, or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.