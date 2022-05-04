The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) elected Moline Police Department Chief Darren Gault the Vice President At-Large for Region #2 on April 29. The induction ceremony was held in Northbrook, IL at the annual statewide conference. The ILACP represents the interests of professional law enforcement.

Chief Gault will represent 32 counties and nine regional associations in the northwest and central areas of Illinois. Region #2 covers counties from the Wisconsin border in the north, south to Hancock County, west to Rock Island County and east to Kankakee County.

Chief Gault is the first chief from the Quad Cities area to be elected to this position. Chief Gault holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Political Science from Coe College and a Master of Organizational Leadership degree from St. Ambrose University. He is a 2017 graduate of the FBI National Academy and an ILACP Certified Police Chief. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the FBI National Academy Associates, Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Quad Cities Open Network, Rock Island County Emergency Telephone System Board, Coordinated Assessment Program and Quad Cities Rush soccer. He was appointed as the Chief of Police for the Moline Police Department in 2019 and has served in law enforcement for 24 years.

Chief Darren Gault (photo: Moline Police Department)

Chief Gault said, “I am honored to be elected to such a prestigious position to represent my fellow law enforcement executives in northwest and central Illinois. The association is a leader in professional development, meaningful accreditations and certifications, legislative advocacy and community outreach. We will continue to foster safer communities, optimal police-community relations, with respect for inclusion and diversity.”

Established in 1941, ILACP represents over 1,200 members working in over 450 agencies throughout the state. The mission of the association is to promote the professional and personal development of its members through innovative services, training, and camaraderie and to make a positive impact on the quality of life in the communities its members serve through proactive leadership.