Moline police chief receives rare honor, certification by ILACP

A police chief for the City of Moline has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP).

Chief Darren Gault was designated a Certified Police Chief through the association’s Police Chief Certification Program.

According to the City, the designation signifies Chief Gault has “met the highest standards of competency and conduct for his profession,” and he is among “only a select few police command staff that have been able to meet the stringent requirements of the program since its inception in 1998.”

“We are very proud that Chief Gault leads our police department,” said Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags. “He has displayed a clear understanding of the issues we face in the community and leads an ever-increasingly diverse and highly trained department.”

How do you become eligible for consideration?

Those interested in pursuing certification must first meet the ILACP’s criteria for experience, education, professional membership and community involvement.

In the first phase of the process, candidates must demonstrate extensive law enforcement experience — including command and executive posts, a solid educational background that encompasses continuing education and training and an active participation in relevant professional and community organizations.

After meeting these requirements, they are allowed to proceed with the certification examinations, which test their knowledge of managerial concepts, modern policing concepts, law and leading cases and budgeting principles.

Candidates who demonstrate their mastery in these areas must then face a panel of their peers, consisting of two active or retired Illinois police chiefs and a current or retired college professor.

During the structured interview, the panel questions and evaluates the candidate in the areas of leadership, management, public relations, verbal communications and ethics. Only those who have successfully completed all phases of the assessment process are granted the distinction of a Certified Police Chief in Illinois.

More information about the ILACP is here.