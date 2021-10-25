Moline Police collect 155 pounds of prescription medicines in national Take Back Day

The Moline Police Department partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.) on Saturday, October 23rd to dispose of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications. The

collection site at the Moline Police Department brought in six full trash bags of unwanted, expired and unused prescription medications.

That’s a total weight of 155 pounds of prescription medications, said police detective Jon Leach in a Monday release. The prescription medications will now be destroyed at a facility where it can be done in an environmentally safe manner.

“The Moline Police Department would like to thank our residents for their responsible efforts in properly disposing of unused, expired and unwanted prescription medications,” the release said. “These responsible acts can save lives through less accessibility of those that can intentionally or unintentionally abuse or misuse them. Prescription medicines are also toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment if they are not disposed of properly.”

The Moline Police Department will notify residents when future collection dates are scheduled for prescription medication disposal.