Moline Police want your help finding a missing teenage girl.

They’re looking for 13-year-old Lucy Covemaker.

She was reported as a runaway on Feb. 18.

Her family thinks she’s staying with people in the Moline area and are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lucy, get in touch with the Moline Police Department at the number provided below or dial 911.