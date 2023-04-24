The Moline Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Gilberto Noel Cornejo (Moline Police Department)

Gilberto Noel Cornejo, 26, who goes by Noel, is described as a 5’7″ Hispanic male, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and a goatee. He has a tattoo with Roman numerals 08-30-77. Cornejo was last seen on Saturday, April 22 at 8:50 p.m. in an altered mental state at the corner of 4th Ave. and 34th St. in Moline. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black and white Van’s sneakers.

Cornejo has a blood disorder and notable jaundice. His cell phone currently has no service, and he has no ID with him. If you have seen him, please contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0401 or call 9-1-1.



