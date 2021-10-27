Moline Police Department seeking information on persons of interest from October 2018 homicide

Moline police are still seeking information on persons of interest from a 2018 homicide.

According to the Moline Police Department, Corey Harrell, Jr., was shot and killed shortly after 10:00 a.m. October 31, 2018 while driving in downtown Moline. Police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 2100 block of River Drive. Additional shots were reported near 19th Street, where the vehicle Harrell Jr. was driving was found near the intersection of 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

Corey Harrell, Jr.

Police are seeking information on three persons of interest in this case:

Alonzo R. Cole, 23, formerly of Rock Island

Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, formerly of East Moline

Preston R. Orr, 25, of Rock Island

Cole and Hughes were arrested in May 2020 on unrelated weapons and drug charges by the Moline Police Department. Cole is in federal custody in Indiana and was sentenced in 2021 to serve a 6-year sentence on possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. Elijah-Hughes is in federal custody for possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and is awaiting sentencing.

Tips and leads on this case have led investigators with the Moline Police Department to believe that Cole, Elijah-Hughes and Orr are persons of interest to the homicide. Police are also seeking information about a black SUV believed to be involved in the shooting.

No charges have been filed in this case, but anyone with information about this homicide, specifically with relation to Cole, Elijah-Hughes or Orr and their activities around October 31, 2018, including whereabouts, vehicles or associates are asked to contact police at (309) 797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.