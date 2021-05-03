Moline Police Department shows new mayor the ropes with training simulator

Moline’s newest mayor spent Monday learning how to be a member of law enforcement.
With the help of the Moline Police Department, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati went through the MILO (Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives) range simulator.
The police department says the system delivers a “safe and realistic training option for police officers.”
Lt. Weeks put Mayor Rayapati through several simulations designed to be “life-like scenarios to train officers in use of force situations.”
The police department thanked the mayor for taking time to catch a glimpse into the lives of officers on the job.
“Thank you, Mayor Rayapati, for stopping by the police department, meeting with officers and training to understand what critical, split-second decisions officers face,” said the police department in a Facebook post.
Mayor Rayapati was sworn in to office Tuesday, April 27, during the Moline City Council meeting.
