Moline Police investigate a crash which ended with a vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River

On Thursday, Nov. 18, at approximately 11:23 p.m., Moline Police and Moline Fire Departments were dispatched to the 4300 block of River Drive, in reference to a vehicle that went off the roadway, into the river and became completely submerged.

Moline Police officers located a 25-year-old male swimming ashore and he advised he was the driver

and lone occupant of the vehicle. Moline Fire EMS treated the driver on scene for minor cold weather

related injuries.

William Watson, 25, of Moline was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and taken to the

Rock Island County jail in lieu of bond. The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Moline Fire Department, Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team, Quad City Towing and Cantrell’s Towing in removing the vehicle from the river.

The case is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with

information is encouraged to call the police department, or Crime Stoppers