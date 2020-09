Papa John’s, Moline, was the scene of an armed robbery late Saturday.

While Davenport police investigated a robbery shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Pizza Hut on Locust Street, Moline police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Papa John’s, 150 19th Ave., shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Local 4 was the only station at the scene. We will provide more details as the story develops.

We are uncertain whether the two robberies are related.