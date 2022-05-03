A Rock Island man faces charges after a robbery in Moline on Monday.

On May 2, at about 12:47 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 41st Street for a report of a robbery.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, told police that she had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Travion Jefferson-Collins, 18, of Rock Island. The victim said that Jefferson-Collins was armed with a black handgun and forcefully took her iPhone and keys and left in a silver Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

The Moline Police Department located Jefferson-Collins at a residence in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Rock Island. Officers with the Moline and Rock Island police executed a search warrant at the residence and located the keys and phone, along with a handgun and crack cocaine, police said.

The Rock Island State’s Attorney issued charges on Jefferson-Collins for armed robbery, aggravated robbery and criminal trespass to residence. The court set his bond at $75,000 and his next scheduled court appearance is May 3.

The investigation is ongoing by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about this incident, can contact police at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.